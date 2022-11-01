US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank First were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the second quarter worth about $3,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Trading Up 0.4 %

Bank First stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $642.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

BFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

