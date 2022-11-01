US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.0% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

