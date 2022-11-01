US Bancorp DE Sells 2,215 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.2 %

HRB opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.