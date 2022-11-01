US Bancorp DE Sells 2,229 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

