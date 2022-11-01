US Bancorp DE Sells 617 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CTS were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CTS by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

