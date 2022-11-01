US Bancorp DE Sells 664 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

