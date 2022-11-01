US Bancorp DE Sells 71,631 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.