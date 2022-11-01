US Bancorp DE Sells 9,384 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

