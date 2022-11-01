US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

