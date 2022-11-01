Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $12.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vale shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 702,331 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 17.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

