Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VNDA opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.