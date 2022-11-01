Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

