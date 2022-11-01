Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $230.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

