Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $696.17 million, a P/E ratio of -72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -196.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

