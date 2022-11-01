Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 34.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

PRDO opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $774.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

