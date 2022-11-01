Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,759 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CEVA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

