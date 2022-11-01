Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,169 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $612.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,239 shares of company stock worth $778,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.