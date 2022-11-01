Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,686 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 34.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 15.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 37.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 65.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

