Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,886 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,115,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,772 shares of company stock worth $5,816,994. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

CYTK opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

