Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 561 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Life Storage stock opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.