Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.