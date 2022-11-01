Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

