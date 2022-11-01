Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 298.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

