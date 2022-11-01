Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

KSS stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.