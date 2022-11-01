Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 367.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,587 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 38,578 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 55.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 47.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 264,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 36.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Green Dot Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.