Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,310 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Vital Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Vital Farms Stock Up 2.6 %

About Vital Farms

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.75 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

