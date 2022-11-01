Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

