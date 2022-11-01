Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 4.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

