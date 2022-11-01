Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 4.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PII opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.