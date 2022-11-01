Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in RadNet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in RadNet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 55,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 622,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 512,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 303,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.63. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

