Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Carnival Co. &

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

