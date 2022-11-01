Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 234,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.