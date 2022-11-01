Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 825,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 990,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,572 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

