Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 331.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,932,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.