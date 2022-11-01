Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -190.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

