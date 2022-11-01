Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.7 %

MLAB opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $702.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.75. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.