Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 125.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at $278,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.71. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

