Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 111.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,044,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,294,406.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 942,200 shares of company stock worth $7,065,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

