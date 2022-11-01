Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

