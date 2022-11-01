Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.4 %
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.