Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

