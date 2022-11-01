Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,013 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 70.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of U stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.