Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,672 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Balchem by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Balchem by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 72,477 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.43.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

