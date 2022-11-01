Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,176 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1,181.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

