Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 251,612 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 27.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 454,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 88.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 67.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 508,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Down 0.4 %

IMMR opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Singer acquired 55,110 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $290,980.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.