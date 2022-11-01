Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,290 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 2.09. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

