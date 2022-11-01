Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,590 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 84,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Elastic by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Elastic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 65,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

