Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 89,179 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

