Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.47. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

