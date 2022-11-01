Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.03 and a 1 year high of $251.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.