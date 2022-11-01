Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 53.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Apollo Medical stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $133.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

AMEH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.