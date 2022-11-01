Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 89.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,905.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,500 shares of company stock worth $7,069,650. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,288.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

